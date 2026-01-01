Meta’s new smart glasses

Shafaqna English- Meta and EssilorLuxottica announced a new series of lower-priced AI smart glasses on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), building upon the success of their Ray-Ban wearables.

With a starting price of $299, the new Meta Glasses are far more budget-friendly compared to last year’s $800 Ray-Ban Display models.

The owner of Facebook has invested billions in its drive toward “personal intelligence,” banking on the idea that advanced devices and electronics will extend the benefits of AI to individual consumers.

Source: Reuters

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