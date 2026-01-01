Deepfake identity fraud expected to surge nearly 500% in 2026

Shafaqna English- Deepfake-powered identity fraud is projected to rise by nearly 500% in 2026, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence that are making sophisticated digital impersonation easier and harder to detect, according to ASIS.

According to the latest Identity Fraud Index from Shufti, deepfake identity fraud attempts are expected to increase by 495% compared with 2025 levels.

The report identifies four major forms of AI-enabled fraud: synthetic identities, live video deepfakes, face swaps, and document deepfakes. Among them, document deepfakes—AI-generated IDs and supporting documents—are forecast to see the fastest growth, rising nearly 40-fold from last year.

Researchers warn that advances in generative AI have significantly improved the realism of fake images, videos, and voices, making them increasingly difficult for humans to detect. Fraudsters are also combining multiple techniques to bypass digital identity verification systems.

As deepfake technology becomes more accessible, experts say organizations will need layered security measures, including liveness detection, image-source verification, and digital forensics tools, to identify manipulated content and prevent identity fraud.

The findings highlight growing concerns that AI-driven deception is becoming one of the most significant cybersecurity and financial fraud challenges facing businesses worldwide.

Source: ASIS

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