Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs amid AI shift

Shafaqna English- Oracle has reduced its global workforce by around 21,000 employees over the past year as the technology giant accelerates its focus on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, according to BBC.

According to its latest annual report, employed about 141,000 full-time workers as of May 31, 2026, down from roughly 162,000 a year earlier—a reduction of nearly 13%.

The company said the growing deployment of AI technologies across its operations has contributed to workforce reductions and could lead to further job cuts in the future. Oracle incurred approximately $1.8 billion in severance and restructuring costs during the year, significantly higher than the previous year’s expenses.

The layoffs come as Oracle ramps up investment in AI infrastructure, including large-scale data centers supporting customers such as OpenAI and Meta. The company is reportedly planning tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending to strengthen its position in the AI market.

Oracle’s move reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies including Amazon, Google, and Meta are cutting jobs while increasing investments in artificial intelligence, data centers, and cloud computing capabilities.

Source: BBC

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