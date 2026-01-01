Sharjah explores scientific tourism partnership with Space Hub

Shafaqna English- The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) have discussed new collaboration opportunities aimed at promoting scientific and astronomical tourism in the Emirate, according to Sharjah24.

During a meeting at the SSAH headquarters at the University of Sharjah, officials explored initiatives to showcase Sharjah’s scientific, cultural, and educational assets while strengthening its position as a leading destination for knowledge-based tourism.

The discussions focused on promoting the hub’s scientific programmes, exhibitions, observatories, and the Sharjah Planetarium, as well as developing interactive visitor experiences that combine education, innovation, and entertainment.

Both sides also reviewed potential cooperation in small satellite projects, public science awareness programmes, and joint events designed to increase interest in space science and astronomy.

SSAH Director Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi said the partnership could help highlight Sharjah’s scientific achievements and expand access to educational experiences. Meanwhile, SCTDA Chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa described the hub as a key scientific landmark that supports the emirate’s vision of combining culture, knowledge, and tourism.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to position Sharjah as a regional hub for cultural, educational, and scientific tourism.

Source: Sharjah24

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