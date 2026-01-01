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Ronaldo made history in Houston

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Shafaqna English- Cristiano Ronaldo produced a stunning response to his critics, bagging a brace in Portugal’s 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), and in doing so, became the inaugural player to score across six World Cup campaigns.

Following the final whistle, the 41-year-old screamed “I’m back, I’m back” straight into the TV cameras — an emotional release after critics had called his spot in the squad into question due to a goal drought that had lasted 10 matches in major tournaments.

Source: Reuters

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