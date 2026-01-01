English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Ghana denied England victory

0

Shafaqna English- England were unable to find a way past a well-organized Ghana outfit and had to make do with a goalless draw in Tuesday’s(23 Jun 2026) Group L encounter. The point left both sides in a promising spot to advance to the knockout stages, but it was a frustrating outcome for Tuchel’s squad following their emphatic 4-2 win over Croatia in their first match.

Ghana, fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama deep into stoppage time in their first group game, made their tactical intentions crystal clear right from the start, setting up their team to blunt and frustrate England’s attacking ambitions.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Panama’s bitter farewell to World Cup

asadian

England’s dream start at the World Cup

asadian

Sweet victory for Ghana with a 90th-minute goal

asadian

Carlos Queiroz is one World Cup short of record

asadian

England determined to break championship curse

asadian

Resident doctors in England cancel strike action

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.