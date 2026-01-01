Ghana denied England victory

Shafaqna English- England were unable to find a way past a well-organized Ghana outfit and had to make do with a goalless draw in Tuesday’s(23 Jun 2026) Group L encounter. The point left both sides in a promising spot to advance to the knockout stages, but it was a frustrating outcome for Tuchel’s squad following their emphatic 4-2 win over Croatia in their first match.

Ghana, fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over Panama deep into stoppage time in their first group game, made their tactical intentions crystal clear right from the start, setting up their team to blunt and frustrate England’s attacking ambitions.

Source: Reuters

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