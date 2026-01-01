Panama’s bitter farewell to World Cup

Shafaqna English- A solitary goal from Ante Budimir was enough to give Croatia a 1-0 win over a stubborn Panama in their Group L fixture on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), handing the Croatians their opening three points and ending Panama’s World Cup hopes on a high-stakes evening for both sides.

Both Croatia and Panama entered the match desperately seeking their first points of the tournament, fully aware that defeat would mean elimination, especially after England and Ghana had played out a 0-0 stalemate earlier in the same group.

Source: Reuters

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