Colombia secured their qualification

Shafaqna English- A 1-0 win over DR Congo in Group K on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) was enough for Colombia to clinch their place in the Round of 32 with a match to spare. Daniel Munoz struck the all-important goal late on, after the Colombians had struggled to break down their opponents throughout the evening.

With six points from two matches, Colombia have already guaranteed their progression to the last 32 ahead of their final Group K encounter with Portugal, who recorded a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan earlier on Tuesday. DR Congo, still on one point, will need a favorable outcome against Uzbekistan to stay in contention for the next round.

Source: Reuters

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