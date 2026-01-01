Barbarez: We play offensively against Qatar

Shafaqna English- Sergej Barbarez, the coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) that his team intends to adopt a more attacking approach when they take on Qatar in a match they must win to keep their World Cup qualification dreams alive.

Both teams meet on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) fully aware that they must win to have any realistic chance of advancing, especially after Bosnia began their Group B campaign with a draw against co-hosts Canada and then suffered a heavy defeat to Switzerland.

Source: Reuters

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