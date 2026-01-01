Ronaldo is first player to score in six World Cups

Shafaqna English- Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first footballer ever to score in six World Cups, as he put Portugal ahead early in their Group K match against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026).

After a drought of 10 matches at major finals, Ronaldo finally found the net, converting from six yards out following Joao Cancelo’s delivery from the right side.

This goal marked his 144th for his country in his 230th international cap, with both figures standing as records in men’s international football.

Source: Reuters

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