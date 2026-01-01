US Senate calls for end to military action in Iran

Shafaqna English- Legislation passed by the Senate on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) directs President Donald Trump to cease U.S. military engagement with Iran, in what is the latest sign of Congress pushing back against the Republican president amid growing restlessness among lawmakers.

The Senate passed the war powers resolution by a narrow 50-48 margin, having already cleared the House earlier this month. The vote highlighted rising unease, including among some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, over the unpopular conflict that started on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran.

Source: Reuters

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