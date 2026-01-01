Poll: Iran war was not worth its costs

Shafaqna English- A new Reuters/Ipsos survey found that just one in four Americans believe Trump’s Iran war was worth the financial and human toll, and most respondents fear that the truce with Iran will not last long.

The poll, conducted over five days and ending on Monday(22 Jun 2026), showed that Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 34% amid the war, a level not seen since an April survey and marking the low point of his second term.

The survey found that just 23% of Americans, including only 50% of Republicans, think the U.S. has improved its position against Iran since the war started. About 35% believe the U.S. is worse off, and the rest were either uncertain or felt the situation had not changed.

Source: Reuters

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