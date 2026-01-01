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Result of bold investment

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Shafaqna English- SK Hynix’s rise to become South Korea’s most valuable company, surpassing Samsung Electronics, was the result of 14 years of risky decisions that drew doubt and ridicule, but ultimately positioned the firm at the heart of the global AI boom.

Back in 2012, SK Group bought Hynix Semiconductor in a deal that many viewed as financially reckless. At the time, Samsung was worth more than ten times SK Hynix and held the top position globally in DRAM production, a key memory component used in laptops and smartphones.

In search of a competitive advantage, SK Hynix placed its bet on a different type of memory that was seen as a niche product: high-bandwidth memory chips (HBM), capable of transferring data quickly but not yet in high demand among data center operators.

Source: Reuters

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