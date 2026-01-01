Vatican: Only priests may deliver sermons

Shafaqna English- Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) saw the Vatican stand firm on its centuries-old rule that only an ordained priest or deacon may give the homily at Mass, rejecting German bishops’ call to widen the practice and allow preaching by women and other laypeople.

In a statement, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments—the body that oversees worship for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics—declared that the current rule is not open to exception.

During most Catholic Masses, a sermon is delivered by a priest or deacon, who offers insights into the biblical passages of the day. The German bishops’ conference had asked earlier this year for laypeople to be allowed to give sermons as well.

Source: Reuters

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