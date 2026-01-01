Asian stocks directionless

Shafaqna English- Asian stock markets lacked a clear trend on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), while oil prices continued to fall and lingered near their lowest levels in four months, with analysts warning of fresh volatility driven by overstretched AI valuations and uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.4% after moving between gains and losses. South Korean stocks, which had tumbled 10% on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026)—their worst one-day drop since March—rebounded 3.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4% and Taiwanese shares declined 1.9%.

Source: Reuters

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