Study suggests distracted brains filter out negative words

Shafqna English- A new study has found that people are less likely to consciously notice negative spoken words than neutral ones when their attention is focused on another task, suggesting the brain may nonconsciously filter out emotionally distracting information, according to PsyPost.

Researchers conducted a series of experiments involving more than 100 participants who performed visual tasks while listening to streams of spoken words. The study found that neutral words were consistently detected more often than negative words, even when the spoken words were clearly audible.

The findings challenge the common assumption that negative information automatically captures attention because of its potential relevance to threats. Instead, the results suggest that the brain may suppress irrelevant negative information before it reaches conscious awareness, helping people stay focused on their primary task.

The effect remained consistent across both difficult and easy visual tasks, indicating that this filtering process may be a stable feature of human cognition.

Published in Psychological Science, the research offers new insights into how the brain manages competing sensory information and protects attention from potentially disruptive emotional distractions.

Source: PsyPost

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