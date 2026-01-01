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Oil drops as hopes grow for reduced tensions in Hormuz

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Shafaqna English- Crude prices dropped more than 1% on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), adding to this week’s declines and trading near their lowest levels in four months, amid indications that additional stranded oil tankers are preparing to leave the Strait of Hormuz.

By 07:15 GMT, Brent crude futures had dropped 96 cents, or 1.3%, to $76.12 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 92 cents, also 1.3%, to $72.29.

Both crude benchmarks closed roughly 1% lower on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), hitting their lowest levels since the beginning of March.

Source: Reuters

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