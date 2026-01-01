SpaceX rebounded after drop

Shafaqna English- SpaceX’s shares continued their turbulent movement on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), dipping briefly below their debut opening price before staging a recovery, even as the tech sector struggled overall—drawing increased attention on Wall Street to the changing dynamics between buyers and sellers of the volatile stock.

Since its June 12 trading debut, shares of Elon Musk’s aerospace and AI venture have climbed as much as 67% and then dropped 35% from that peak. However, analysts believe these fluctuations do not reflect any real change in investor sentiment toward the company’s value and outlook, given the massive amount of information released before its record-breaking $75 billion IPO and the lack of new disclosures since then.

Source: Reuters

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