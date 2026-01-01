Trump presses for cheaper gasoline

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the Justice Department to investigate oil companies for failing to reduce gasoline prices at the pump in line with the drop in crude oil costs, and he accused the firms of overcharging consumers.

In his social media post, which was published after midnight, Trump did not mention any specific companies. The White House and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for additional comment outside of normal working hours.

Source: Reuters

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