Australia increases livestock checks after bird flu cases

Shafaqna English- After a second Australian state detected a case of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu, officials ramped up checks and testing of wildlife and livestock on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026).

According to South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, a migratory bird has tested positive for the virus, just a few days after the nation’s first two confirmed cases were reported near Esperance in Western Australia.

Julie Collins, the country’s agriculture minister, said that humans are not currently at risk from the outbreak.

Source: Reuters

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