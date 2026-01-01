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Deadly heatwave paralyzes Western Europe

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Shafaqna English- A lethal heatwave that broke temperature records swept across Western Europe on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), leaving dozens dead, closing schools, reducing train speeds, cutting electricity, and prompting farmers to collect their grain crops after dark.

France experienced its highest temperature on record for a Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) in nearly eight decades, while authorities hurried to reconnect electricity for thousands of residents in Brittany after blackouts. The temperature soared to 44.3°C (111.7°F) in the southwestern town of Pissos.

The Italian health ministry put 16 cities—among them Florence, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Verona—under its most severe heat alert.

Source: Reuters

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