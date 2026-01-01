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UN chief: World’s dependence on oil is driving both climate crisis and an energy sovereignty crunch

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Shafaqna English- As a deadly heatwave continued to grip Europe on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted how the world’s dependence on oil is driving both the climate crisis and an energy sovereignty crunch, the latter linked to massive shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In a major keynote speech at London Climate Action Week, the UN chief called on AI firms to “come clean” on the full environmental impact of data centres in terms of their carbon, water and land footprints.

Sources: News.un.org

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