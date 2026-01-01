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Muharram procession in UK

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Shafaqna English- Shia Muslims across the UK observe Muharram rituals in mosques and local Hussainiyahs to commemorate Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who were martyred on Ashura.

The Islamic Centre of England warmly invites Shia Muslims to participate in its Muharram programs, honoring the courageous stand of Sayyid al-Shuhada, Imam Hussain (AS). This stand continues to inspire dignity, sacrifice, and steadfastness in the face of oppression.

Thousands of Muslims gathered in Manchester for the Muharram procession, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Sources: Islamic Centre of England

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