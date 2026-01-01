World Cup sees record attendance in US

Shafaqna English- Despite high ticket prices and travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, World Cup attendance is on pace to break records. According to experts, this is less about Americans’ growing interest in soccer and more about their enthusiasm for grand events.

According to a Reuters analysis of FIFA data, the first 44 matches have drawn over 2.85 million spectators, with stadiums averaging nearly 99.6% capacity.

Big events appeal to Americans, and they want to be there when important moments unfold, said Dan Rascher, a sports economics expert from the University of San Francisco.

Source: Reuters

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