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FIFA: Water breaks are for player health in heat

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Shafaqna English- Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA, has defended the use of water breaks during World Cup matches, stating that the decision was made solely for sports-related reasons and not for financial gain.

Players, coaches, and fans have criticized the obligatory three-minute hydration breaks, which are scheduled for the 22nd and 67th minutes of every game, since the tournament’s opening matches.

Designed to assist players in coping with the heat across North America, the pauses have additionally provided broadcasters with more time for commercials.

Source: Reuters

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