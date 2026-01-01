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Global wealthy rush to Spain

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Shafaqna English- Affluent buyers from Poland, the United States, and Persian Gulf nations are flocking to Madrid and the Costa del Sol in Spain, seeking high-end properties as a safe haven from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as political instability in the U.S.

While Spain’s Mediterranean coast has long been a favorite for Britons and Germans chasing the sun, a wider range of investors now looks to diversify their holdings and guard against instability, half a dozen estate agents, housing analysts, and a property lawyer told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

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