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[Exclusive Photos] 8th Muharram procession in Kashmir

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Shafaqna English- Thousands of mourners participated in the traditional 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar city on Wednesday. The procession moved along the historic route as participants commemorated Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala through elegies and mourning rituals.
During the procession, the memory of the student martyrs of Minab was also honored.

Mourning processions, prayers, and tributes were held in different parts of the Valley, reflecting deep emotional and spiritual ties.

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