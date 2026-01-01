Volatility hits two major Wall Street indexes

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced sharp swings in volatile trading following two consecutive days of losses, while tech stocks were mixed as investors looked ahead to Micron’s upcoming earnings report.

This week’s market decline was driven by worries about debt-financed spending from hyperscalers and the possibility of a more aggressive Federal Reserve, resulting in over $1 trillion being erased from the Nasdaq 100’s market capitalization.

Micron Technology and Sandisk, two memory chipmakers that have been among the top performers on the S&P 500 this year, edged lower after a steep drop in the previous trading session.

Source: Reuters

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