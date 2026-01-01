Recommended acts of worship for night and day of Ashura (10th Muharram)

Shafaqna English- Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is among the most significant and spiritually profound occasions in the Islamic calendar, especially for Shia Muslims. It marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), together with his family members and devoted companions in Karbala. Their steadfast resistance against oppression, injustice, and tyranny remains an enduring example of courage, truth, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in Allah.

Observing the prescribed amaal of Ashura is not only an expression of grief and remembrance but also a powerful spiritual practice that purifies the soul, strengthens faith, and deepens one’s connection with Allah. It encourages believers to reflect on their moral obligations, personal conduct, and the ethical values demonstrated by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Both the Night of Ashura and the Day of Ashura provide numerous opportunities for worship, including half-fast, prayer, supplication (dua), Quran recitation, Ziyarat, charitable acts, and contemplation on the lessons of Karbala. Performing these acts in accordance with the guidance found in Mafatih al-Jinan helps ensure sincerity and maximizes spiritual reward. Through these practices, believers internalize the message of Karbala and cultivate patience, resilience, compassion, and steadfastness in faith.

Recommendations for Ashura

In Shia Islam, Ashura is primarily observed as a day of mourning, reflection, and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. It is not regarded as a day to seek personal spiritual reward through fasting, as it commemorates a great tragedy and profound sorrow.

Shia scholars, including Allama Sheikh Abbas Qummi in Mafatih al-Jinan and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, emphasize the following:

Fasting on Ashura is discouraged or prohibited for Shia Muslims.

Instead, believers are encouraged to fast on Tasu’a (9th Muharram) in remembrance of the events leading to Karbala.

Although a complete fast on Ashura is discouraged, Shia tradition permits and recommends a partial fast, generally observed from Fajr (dawn) until midday (Zuhr). This practice serves several important purposes:

Mourning with Discipline

A partial fast reflects devotion and self-restraint without transforming Ashura into a day associated with reward and celebration. It preserves the solemn character of the occasion while encouraging spiritual reflection and remembrance.

Spiritual Reflection and Solidarity

Abstaining from food and drink for part of the day helps believers remember the suffering endured by Imam Hussain (AS), his family, and his companions. It nurtures empathy, patience, and a deeper connection to the sacrifice of Karbala.

Safe and Inclusive Practice

A half-fast is more accessible for children, elderly individuals, and those with health limitations, allowing a wider range of people to participate meaningfully in the observance of Ashura.

Combined with Worship and Charity

The partial fast may be accompanied by the recitation of Ziyarat Ashura, dua, Quran recitation, and charitable deeds, increasing spiritual benefit while maintaining respect for the prohibition of full fasting on Ashura.

Recommended Prayers on Ashura

Prayer occupies a central role in the observance of Ashura. Performing obligatory prayers alongside recommended (nafl) prayers strengthens one’s spiritual connection with Allah.

The duas recommended for Ashura in Mafatih al-Jinan are powerful means of seeking forgiveness, protection from sin, and divine guidance. These supplications are especially recommended after Fajr and Maghrib prayers, together with the recitation of Salawat upon Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his purified family.

These prayers and supplications help believers absorb the lessons of Karbala by reinforcing patience, sacrifice, perseverance, and loyalty to truth. They also remind believers that worship extends beyond personal devotion and includes a commitment to justice and morality.

Tips for Prayer on Ashura

Perform additional voluntary prayers throughout the day.

Recite Quranic passages that highlight patience, steadfastness, and the status of martyrs.

Reflect during prayer on the lives, sacrifices, and devotion of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

The Night of Ashura: Special Amaal

The night preceding Ashura carries exceptional spiritual significance. It provides an opportunity for reflection, repentance, and preparation for the remembrance of the martyrdom of Karbala.

Quran Recitation

Reciting Surah Yaseen, Surah Al-Ikhlas, and Surah Al-Fatiha during the night brings spiritual comfort and strengthens one’s relationship with Allah. These chapters remind believers of patience, reliance upon divine assistance, and steadfastness in faith.

Supplications and Dua

The recommended supplications of the Night of Ashura focus on seeking protection from oppression, refuge from evil, and firmness in faith. The duas found in Mafatih al-Jinan emphasize gratitude, forgiveness, and adherence to the path of truth exemplified by Imam Hussain (AS).

Reciting Ziyarat Ashura during the night establishes a spiritual connection with Karbala. Even without physically visiting the shrine, its recitation demonstrates loyalty and devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (AS). It carries immense spiritual reward and reinforces the moral teachings embodied by the martyrs of Karbala.

Charity and Acts of Kindness

Providing food for the poor, assisting orphans, and supporting those in need on this night honors the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and transforms devotion into practical service. Such acts highlight the connection between worship and social responsibility.

Recitation of Ziyarat Ashura

Ziyarat Ashura is among the most important devotional practices of the 10th of Muharram. Reciting it with understanding, concentration, and sincerity significantly increases its spiritual impact.

Key Elements of Ziyarat Ashura

Sending salutations upon Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Condemning oppression and affirming commitment to justice.

Renewing loyalty to the path of truth, integrity, and faithfulness.

Scholars explain that those who recite Ziyarat Ashura receive the spiritual reward of supporting Imam Hussain (AS), regardless of whether they are physically present in Karbala. It strengthens ethical commitment and inspires believers to oppose injustice in all aspects of life.

Practical Recommendations

Recite the Ziyarat slowly and contemplate the meaning of each passage.

Repeat the Ziyarat at different times during the day to deepen engagement.

Combine its recitation with prayer and dhikr to enhance spiritual benefits.

Charity and Social Worship on Ashura

Ashura emphasizes social responsibility and care for the oppressed, reflecting the mission and teachings of Imam Hussain (AS). Charitable acts performed on this day carry great spiritual value and serve as practical demonstrations of faith.

Recommended Actions

Feed the poor and distribute food within local communities.

Support orphans and vulnerable families through financial assistance or personal care.

Help individuals facing hardship, injustice, or oppression.

Such acts reinforce the lessons of Karbala by transforming personal devotion into meaningful social action rooted in compassion, justice, and empathy.

Mourning Gatherings and Majalis

Attending majalis (gatherings of remembrance) is a fundamental aspect of observing Ashura. These gatherings encourage reflection, emotional healing, and communal solidarity.

Activities During Majalis

Listening to Marsiya and Noha that recount the events of Karbala and the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Reflecting on sermons that emphasize ethical values, moral lessons, and the importance of standing for truth.

Participating in collective prayer and dhikr to strengthen faith and unity.

Majalis provide emotional support, reinforce spiritual guidance, and inspire believers to embody courage, sacrifice, and justice in their daily lives.

Quranic Recitations and Verses

Reciting Quranic verses during Ashura and the preceding night deepens spiritual awareness and encourages contemplation.

Recommended Verses

Surah Al-Baqarah (2:154–157): Emphasizes patience and perseverance during hardship.

Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:169–170): Highlights the elevated status of martyrs.

Surah Al-Insan (76:8–9): Stresses feeding the needy and the virtue of charitable deeds.

Reflective recitation of these verses reinforces the spiritual, ethical, and moral lessons of Karbala while encouraging personal growth and transformation.

Evening Reflection After Ashura

The evening following Ashura is an important time for self-assessment and spiritual development. Believers are encouraged to:

Reflect on the events of Karbala and the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Engage in dhikr, meditation, and supplication, asking Allah for steadfastness in faith.

Record personal commitments inspired by Karbala, including living with integrity, courage, justice, and sincerity.

This period of reflection helps preserve the spiritual benefits gained throughout the day and transforms grief into practical inspiration for daily life.

Concluding Amaal and Spiritual Lessons

The amaal of Ashura offer timeless guidance and profound lessons for believers. They teach:

Patience and sacrifice during times of adversity.

Commitment to truth and justice despite overwhelming opposition.

Dedication to worship, reflection, charity, and obedience to Allah.

Moral integrity, courage, compassion, and empathy toward others.

Observing Ashura with sincerity is more than an expression of mourning; it is a commitment to embodying the principles of Karbala in both personal and social life. Through adherence to the prescribed amaal, believers honor Imam Hussain (AS), strengthen their spiritual foundations, and renew their dedication to a life characterized by justice, compassion, righteousness, and unwavering faith.

References

Allama Sheikh Abbas Qummi, Mafatih al-Jinan

M. Baqir al-Majlisi, Bihar al-Anwar, Vol. 44–45

Ayatollah Sistani, Fatawa on Fasting and Muharram

S. M. Haeri, The Martyrs of Karbala

Shaykh Saduq, Al-Amali

Source: Ziarat Planner

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