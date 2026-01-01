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UNAMA urges equal opportunities for Afghan women

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Shafaqna English- The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has emphasized the importance of providing  and girls.

On Wednesday, June 24, UNAMA wrote on its Facebook page that, on the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, it honors the valuable and influential role of women in strengthening international cooperation and advancing peace.

UNAMA stated that ensuring women’s meaningful participation in public life and decision-making processes remains critical in Afghanistan.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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