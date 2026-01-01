English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Brazil dominantly overcame Scotland

0

Shafaqna English- Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) to finish top of Group C and advance to the World Cup knockout stage, with Vinicius Junior netting a brace and Scotland now needing other results to fall in their favour.

The lightning-fast Real Madrid striker capitalised on a defensive error by Scotland in the 7th minute to break the deadlock, then nodded in his second during first-half added time, before Matheus Cunha completed the scoring just past the hour mark.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Neymar came on as substitute against Scotland

asadian

Mexico breezed past Czech Republic 3-0

asadian

Bosnia edged past Qatar 3-1

asadian

Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1

asadian

South Africa advanced to round of 32

asadian

Morocco beat Haiti 4-2

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.