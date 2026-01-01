Brazil dominantly overcame Scotland

Shafaqna English- Brazil secured a 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) to finish top of Group C and advance to the World Cup knockout stage, with Vinicius Junior netting a brace and Scotland now needing other results to fall in their favour.

The lightning-fast Real Madrid striker capitalised on a defensive error by Scotland in the 7th minute to break the deadlock, then nodded in his second during first-half added time, before Matheus Cunha completed the scoring just past the hour mark.

Source: Reuters

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