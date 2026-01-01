Morocco beat Haiti 4-2

Shafaqna English- Morocco secured their place in the World Cup round of 32 with a 4-2 win over a spirited Haiti side in an eventful match on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), though they had to fight back from behind on two occasions. Despite the victory, they fell just short of overtaking Brazil at the top of Group C.

Despite finishing level on 7 points with Brazil, who had beaten Scotland 3-0, Morocco had to settle for second place on goal difference. They will now take on the Group F winners – the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden – in the last 32 on Monday(29 Jun 2026).

Source: Reuters

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