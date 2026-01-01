South Africa advanced to round of 32

Shafaqna English- South Africa erupted in celebration on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) as they secured their first-ever World Cup knockout berth, thanks to Thapelo Maseko’s second-half goal that gave them a 1-0 win over South Korea. The Koreans, however, remain in contention to progress as one of the best third-placed sides.

Maseko found the bottom corner with a precise strike in the 63rd minute, lifting South Africa to four points and second place in Group A behind Mexico, who had beaten the Czech Republic 3-0. South Africa will now face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.

Source: Reuters

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