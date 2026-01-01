Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1

Shafaqna English- Second-half goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi powered Switzerland to a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), sealing top spot in Group B and a place in the World Cup knockout stage. Co-hosts Canada also advanced, finishing as runners-up.

Switzerland finished the group stage with 7 points and will stay in Vancouver for their round-of-32 match, whereas Canada, who would have topped the group with a draw, ended up three points behind them and will travel to Los Angeles for their next fixture.

Source: Reuters

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