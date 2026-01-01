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Mexico breezed past Czech Republic 3-0

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Shafaqna English- Mexico maintained their flawless World Cup record with a commanding 3-0 victory over a helpless Czech Republic on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), finishing their group-stage campaign in style and extinguishing their opponents’ faint hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Mexico had already booked their last-32 spot as Group A winners, but they showed no mercy at the Azteca, securing a third straight win that condemned a sorry Czech Republic to the bottom of the group and knocked them out of the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

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