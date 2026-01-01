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Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela

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Shafaqna English- Two massive earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), killing at least 32 people and wounding 700 others, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said, as buildings crumbled in Caracas and surrounding areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 7.2-magnitude quake hit roughly 160 km west of Caracas, with a second 7.5-magnitude tremor following within less than a minute.

The USGS employed predictive modeling to project the death toll and said it would very likely climb into the thousands, with a substantial chance of surpassing 10,000.

Source: Reuters

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