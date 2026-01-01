Chinese space startup aims to compete with US

Shafaqna English- Only two days after SpaceX’s historic stock market entry, a Chinese space startup hosted an investor roadshow for its maiden funding round, touting a mission designed to help China catch up with the United States in the race to space.

Tectronic Maritime Space Systems, a Shanghai-based company whose core business involves launching rockets from the sea, has set its mission as “building the Maersk of commercial space travel,” finance chief Gu Mei told about 50 venture capitalists.

Tectronic, which was established only three months ago, must secure 150 million yuan ($22 million) at a 1.5 billion yuan valuation to reach that goal, according to its pitch to investors.

Source: Reuters

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