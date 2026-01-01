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Rising trend of tech stocks in Asia

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Shafaqna English- Asian shares rallied sharply on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), as encouraging earnings reports and projections from Micron and Qualcomm alleviated some concerns about the red-hot AI boom that has pushed world stocks to unprecedented highs.

The tech-focused stock markets of Japan and South Korea climbed sharply, after Micron revealed $22 billion in customer commitments for its memory chips, and Qualcomm projected its data centre business would reach $15 billion in sales by 2029.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan increased by 1.6%. The Nikkei rose more than 4%, the KOSPI jumped 5.5%, and Taiwan’s stock market edged 0.9% higher.

Source: Reuters

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