Surge in chipmaker shares

Shafaqna English- Chipmaker shares surged late on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), adding over $400 billion in market value, after strong forecasts from Micron Technology and Qualcomm breathed new life into Wall Street’s recently fading AI stock rally.

Micron shares climbed 12% in after-hours trading after the company projected quarterly profits above Wall Street forecasts, indicating that large-scale AI infrastructure spending would boost demand for its memory products.

Qualcomm announced after the market close on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) that it forecasts $15 billion in revenue from its data centre division by 2029, as it pivots away from its traditional smartphone chip business and redirects its focus toward AI.

Source: Reuters

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