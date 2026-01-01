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Dollar set for largest monthly advance

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Shafaqna English- The dollar’s rally on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) saw it break through chart resistance and push toward its biggest monthly gain in almost a year, driven by trader expectations that a resilient US economy will keep short-term rates high, while all eyes remain on upcoming inflation reports.

The dollar hit its strongest level in 13 months against the euro on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) at $1.1325, having already broken past $1.14 earlier this week, before stabilising near $1.1370 in Asian markets.

The dollar/yen rate stands at 161.73, putting it on the brink of a record high not seen in over 40 years, as the yen remains under pressure.

The strong dollar drove gold briefly below the $4,000-per-ounce mark for the first time in over seven months, while bitcoin dropped under $60,000 for the first time since 2024.

Source: Reuters

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