Anthropic’s serious accusation against Chinese tech giant

Shafaqna English- Anthropic, the American AI company, has accused Alibaba – the Chinese technology and e-commerce giant – of illegally extracting its Claude model capabilities in what it claims is the largest known assault of its kind against the company, as seen in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Anthropic has described Alibaba’s action as a “distillation” process, which it defines as training a less powerful model using the outputs of a more advanced one.

Anthropic stated that the campaign lasted from April 22 to June 5, 2026, and used roughly 25,000 bogus accounts to produce more than 28.8 million exchanges with the Claude model.

Source: Reuters

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