English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Other Newsworld

Draft of Japan’s economic plan

0

Shafaqna English- The Japanese government, in a draft of its long-term economic plan seen by Reuters, has called for monetary policy aimed at strengthening private demand, indicating a desire to keep interest rates low, which could create friction with the central bank.

The draft calls on the BOJ to align its policy decisions with Prime Minister Takaichi’s efforts to reignite economic growth, pointing to legal clauses that mandate the central bank to coordinate its policies with the government.

The strikingly direct wording reveals the Takaichi government’s mounting anxiety over additional rate increases as the BOJ moves away from its long-standing ultra-easy policy, and points to a more forceful demand for policy alignment, which could influence the timeline and pace of monetary tightening in the coming months.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Fed is more ambiguous than ever

asadian

Europe’s sustained inflation

asadian

Dollar slips slightly before Warsh’s debut Fed meeting

asadian

Global stocks see modest gains

asadian

Fed chair: Balance sheet is important

asadian

Brazil’s new program to support workforce

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.