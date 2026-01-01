Draft of Japan’s economic plan

Shafaqna English- The Japanese government, in a draft of its long-term economic plan seen by Reuters, has called for monetary policy aimed at strengthening private demand, indicating a desire to keep interest rates low, which could create friction with the central bank.

The draft calls on the BOJ to align its policy decisions with Prime Minister Takaichi’s efforts to reignite economic growth, pointing to legal clauses that mandate the central bank to coordinate its policies with the government.

The strikingly direct wording reveals the Takaichi government’s mounting anxiety over additional rate increases as the BOJ moves away from its long-standing ultra-easy policy, and points to a more forceful demand for policy alignment, which could influence the timeline and pace of monetary tightening in the coming months.

Source: Reuters

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