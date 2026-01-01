US banks’ response to economic crisis

Shafaqna English- In its Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) statement, the Fed said that 32 large US banks are sufficiently resilient to survive a severe recession and maintain lending, given their ability to absorb more than $700 billion in hypothetical losses while staying above capital adequacy requirements.

The Fed’s annual stress test results showed that large banks’ capital ratios declined by 1.6 percentage points yet stayed above the minimum thresholds, even as they withstood a hypothetical global downturn featuring a 33% slump in housing prices, a 10% unemployment rate, and severe financial market instability.

Source: Reuters

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