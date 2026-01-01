UNICEF & Gavi seek information on Ebola vaccine

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), UNICEF and Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, announced they are requesting information from developers and manufacturers regarding their plans to produce a vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola strain.

Gavi had previously committed up to $40 million to speed up vaccine access, and this latest action is intended to expand manufacturing and guarantee dose availability should the experimental vaccines prove effective.

UNICEF announced that this initiative will provide the necessary information on timing, production plans, and the most suitable vaccine candidates to optimise resource allocation in collaboration with WHO and CEPI.

Source: Reuters

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