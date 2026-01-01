English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2HealthOther Newsworld

UNICEF & Gavi seek information on Ebola vaccine

0

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(24 Jun 2026), UNICEF and Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, announced they are requesting information from developers and manufacturers regarding their plans to produce a vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo Ebola strain.

Gavi had previously committed up to $40 million to speed up vaccine access, and this latest action is intended to expand manufacturing and guarantee dose availability should the experimental vaccines prove effective.

UNICEF announced that this initiative will provide the necessary information on timing, production plans, and the most suitable vaccine candidates to optimise resource allocation in collaboration with WHO and CEPI.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: 265 Palestinian children in Gaza killed since a ceasefire

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Children in Afghanistan need safe spaces to grow

nasibeh yazdani

Women in Afghanistan absent from social life

leila yazdani

UNICEF supports Afghan Mothers

leila yazdani

UNICEF: One-third of children in Afghanistan are engaged in labor

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.