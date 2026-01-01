Iraq launches its largest annual security & public service operations for Ashura

Shafaqna English- Iraq launched one of its largest annual security and public service operations to accommodate the religious commemoration of Ashura.

Authorities activated an extensive logistical plan to support the influx of visitors. The Health Directorate deployed 100 ambulances, eight public hospitals, five private hospitals, and five emergency medical centers dedicated to crowd medicine, while 55 inspection teams monitored food and beverage safety.

Municipal services also expanded operations, assigning more than 3,200 workers and 419 specialized vehicles to sanitation duties across 10 sectors of the city. Wastewater authorities said they had removed more than 3,500 tons of sediment from sewer networks and processed over 2.3 million cubic meters of wastewater during the first week of Muharram.

Fuel supplies for religious processions —known as mawakeb, volunteer groups that provide food, water, accommodation, and services to pilgrims— were also increased. Authorities distributed more than 209,000 liters of diesel, 104,000 liters of kerosene, and over 120,000 liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.

Iraqi PM reviews security and service Plan for Ashura

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi chaired was briefed on a detailed overview of the plan for the Ashura commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) across all pilgrim routes.

He affirmed a number of key directives, foremost among them ensuring all requirements are met for the success of this commemoration, which draws millions of pilgrims from inside and outside the country, relying on intelligence efforts, and avoiding the appearance of militarization in cities and roads near the Holy Shrine”.

Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of securing pilgrim transportation, reverse crowd management, and other services, and called for the full mobilization of all ministries and government agencies.

Iraq’s Health Minister: Preemptive Measures Implemented to Secure Ashura Pilgrimage

Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi announced on Thursday that the ministry has adopted preemptive measures to secure the Ashura pilgrimage and respond to any potential health emergencies.

Al-Mousawi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the ministry’s preparations for annual religious occasions are not new, stressing that efforts are continuously being made to introduce new services and achieve additional improvements as part of these ongoing preparations.

He added that the tenth of Muharram pilgrimage witnesses massive public gatherings in the holy city of Karbala, necessitating a special health plan.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Health plays an active role in limiting the spread of communicable diseases and providing medical teams and field units to deal with any health incidents that may arise during the pilgrimage.

Millions gather for Ashura ahead of Karbala’s peak pilgrimage

Iraq entered the final hours before Ashura on Wednesday with millions of pilgrims gathering in the holy city of Karbala.

In Karbala, the broad plaza between the Imam Hussein (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS) shrines filled with mourning processions arriving from across Iraq, as the sounds of traditional drums and elegies echoed through the city ahead of Thursday’s peak ceremonies.

Najaf Ashraf gears up for Ashura with 870 processions

Millions of pilgrims are expected to converge on Najaf during Ashura commemorations this year, with 870 Hussaini Service groups set to participate in the annual mourning rituals, organizers said.

Najaf’s head of the Hussaini Processions Authority, Zaki Jarbou, told Shafaq News that the service groups provide pilgrims with accommodation, food, and other essential services during the Ashura commemorations.

Sources: Shafaq News, Iraqi News Agency

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