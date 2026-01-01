Blaze hits New Delhi data centre

Shafaqna English- A blaze at a New Delhi data facility hosting international tech companies has sparked concerns among some customers about the potential loss of historical data and has disrupted Google’s cloud services in India, according to a corporate letter and informed sources.

The fire at the STT Global Data Centres India facility, which is jointly owned by Singapore’s ST Telemedia and India’s Tata Communications, caused “extensive damage” to portions of the site, complicating data recovery efforts, according to a Tata Communications unit in a letter to a client reviewed by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

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