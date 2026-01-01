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Iraq threatened to withdraw from OPEC

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Shafaqna English- Iraq has threatened to withdraw from OPEC if the organization does not permit a substantial rise in its oil output, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuters.

If Iraq were to leave OPEC, it would be a highly damaging development for the organization, particularly as the United Arab Emirates had already quit less than two months prior.

Iraq ranks as OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer behind Saudi Arabia and is among the five original founders of the group, which was established in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in 1960.

Source: Reuters

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