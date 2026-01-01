Limited imports of Chinese EVs to Canada

Shafaqna English- Only 14 days after Canadian PM Mark Carney announced in January that he would permit restricted imports of Chinese EVs, Chery – China’s largest vehicle exporter – held its inaugural meetings with Canadian auto dealers.

BYD, China’s leading EV brand and now the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles, is planning six dealerships in Canada, a site-selection consultant for the firm told Reuters. Regulatory paperwork also shows that BYD has started the import compliance process for two passenger cars to Canada.

Source: Reuters

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