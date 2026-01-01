Immigration boosted wealthy nations’ economies

Shafaqna English- A study to be unveiled at the ECB’s top-level gathering next week suggests that wealthy nations with the highest immigration levels over the past 35 years have enjoyed large economic gains, and many still have room to absorb additional labour.

The research, which analysed data from dozens of affluent OECD countries, concluded that economic growth and productivity were likely significantly enhanced by the inflow of mostly highly skilled immigrants, notwithstanding any opposing political narratives.

UC Davis researcher Giovanni Peri writes in his paper that labour productivity in immigrant-receiving countries rose dramatically during and after high-migration periods.

Source: Reuters

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