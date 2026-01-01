France and UK issue serious heatwave alert

Shafaqna English- With warnings from French and UK authorities on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), people were told to suspend their normal routines, as a ferocious heatwave sweeping Western Europe has so far killed dozens, disrupted power, and shut down schools and cultural landmarks.

In response to the severe heatwave, French PM Sebastien Lecornu triggered the highest health alert level, under which non-essential surgeries may be postponed to prioritise treatment for heat-related illnesses.

Southern England and Wales endured another day of unprecedented heat, after a provisional June record of 36.1°C was recorded in Hampshire on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026). The Met Office extended its red heat alert, covering a broad area, through Friday(26 Jun 2026) – marking the first time such warnings have been issued on three consecutive days.

Source: Reuters

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